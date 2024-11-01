Biometric screening made compulsory at airports to tighten border security

ISLAMABAD: In a move to bolster border security, the government has announced the mandatory installation of biometric verification systems at all airports nationwide, making biometric verification compulsory for international travelers.

According to the Interior Ministry, the new measure aims to tighten security and prevent individuals wanted by law from crossing Pakistan’s borders. Biometric verification stations will be positioned at international immigration counters, where travelers will be required to undergo identity verification before boarding.

Officials from the ministry highlighted that biometric screening would ensure a more rigorous assessment of passengers, enhancing overall border control.

They added that this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to align Pakistan’s security infrastructure with global standards. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with ensuring swift implementation of the biometric system across all international airports.