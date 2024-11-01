NATIONAL

Biometric screening made compulsory at airports to tighten border security

By Staff Report
Pakistani security personnel stand guard during the arrival of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on December 25, 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif, weeks after the nuclear-armed rivals decided to restart high-level peace talks. AFP PHOTO / Arif ALI / AFP / Arif Ali (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a move to bolster border security, the government has announced the mandatory installation of biometric verification systems at all airports nationwide, making biometric verification compulsory for international travelers.

According to the Interior Ministry, the new measure aims to tighten security and prevent individuals wanted by law from crossing Pakistan’s borders. Biometric verification stations will be positioned at international immigration counters, where travelers will be required to undergo identity verification before boarding.

Officials from the ministry highlighted that biometric screening would ensure a more rigorous assessment of passengers, enhancing overall border control.

They added that this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to align Pakistan’s security infrastructure with global standards. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with ensuring swift implementation of the biometric system across all international airports.

