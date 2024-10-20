Muslims in Uttarakhand Indian state threatened to vacate area

DEHRADUN: After the campaign against mosques and Muslims in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Hindu extremists have also become active in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state of Uttarakhand, where an organization of traders has threatened Muslims to leave Chamoli by December 31.

The extremists have also warned the local Hindu population that if anyone rents out a house to Muslims, he can be fined up to Rs 10,000. These Muslim families have been living in the Khansar area for decades.

The miscreants first took out a rally in Khansar, then passed a resolution and gave an ultimatum to the Muslims to leave by December 31, or action would be taken against them.

The extremists also threatened that if the Muslims do not leave by the specified date, strict action will be taken not only against them but also against those who rent houses and shops to them. During the rally, Hindu extremists also shouted provocative slogans.

A copy of this ultimatum issued in the name of Vyapar Mandal is also going viral on social media. However, surprisingly, the administration has expressed ignorance of any such ultimatum.

When reporters contacted Chamoli SP Sarvesh Panwar regarding the said threat, he denied any knowledge of such an incident. Panwar said they will investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action if necessary.

The seal of Vyapar Singh Maythan is also affixed on the resolution, while the names and mobile numbers of many people are also mentioned. Along with this, Muslims in Khansar have also been prevented from peddling and threatened that if any Muslim is caught peddling, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on him and strict legal action will be taken against him.

However, the miscreants have not explained how they can take legal action, while issuing such threats and ultimatums is itself illegal.

On the other hand, the Muslims say this action of the extremists is not only an attempt to damage the communal harmony, but because of personal business interests, an attempt is being made to expel them from here.

It should be clear this is not the first time in Uttarakhand when such a hate campaign is being conducted against Muslims. Rather, Muslims are being targeted here from time to time.