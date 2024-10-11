Meghan Markle’s former bodyguard reveals insights into her early Royal Family life

Meghan Markle’s former bodyguard, Steve Davies, has opened up about his time working with the Duchess of Sussex when she first became a member of the Royal Family. In a recent interview, Davies described Meghan as a “good person” with a “big heart,” countering the negative claims of bullying that have surfaced against her.

Davies, who worked closely with Meghan during her early days as a royal, defended her against the harsh criticism she’s faced. “She gets a bad rap for being difficult or even ‘evil’ within the Royal Family,” he said. However, his experience was far from that portrayal. “She engaged with people from all walks of life, whether they were charity workers, dog walkers, or cleaners,” he shared.

One of the key lessons Steve learned from Meghan was her belief in mutual respect. “Give respect to get respect,” he recalled her saying. He also admitted feeling sorry for Meghan as she adjusted to life in the Royal spotlight. “She was paranoid. We were constantly being followed, whether by drones or vehicles. It was a nightmare,” he revealed.

Steve also shared a personal moment when Meghan longed for simple freedoms she had lost. “She told me she just wanted to shop at a grocery store,” he said. So, he allowed her to do so and recalled how happy she was: “I pushed the cart around while she picked out items. She really enjoyed that small bit of normalcy.”

Meghan has spoken in the past about feeling trapped during her time as a royal. In her 2021 interview with CBS, she mentioned, “I couldn’t call an Uber to the palace. You couldn’t just go.” Steve’s revelations shed more light on the difficulties she faced adjusting to royal life.