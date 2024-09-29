China to establish special agricultural industrial park in Pakistan

LU’AN: China’s Anhui Annongda Agricultural Science and Technology Company will collaborate with Pakistan to establish a Special Agricultural Industrial Park.

In this connection, it inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Carium Healthcare Innovation Company, marking the beginning of a collaborative venture aimed at establishing the Park.

This is a move to bolster the essential oil sector in Pakistan. The partnership will focus on research and development in essential oil extraction, along with the cultivation of plants and herbs rich in essential oils and traditional medicinal properties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment to harnessing Pakistan’s natural resources and fostering innovative practices that will elevate the Pakistan’s position in the global essential oil industry.

The collaboration aims for the production of high-quality, pure essential oils, catering to the burgeoning demand across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and wellness products.

As part of the initiative, they will cultivate stevia, Japanese mint and sweet potatoes, with the first batch of crops in the Park for the extraction of essential oils destined for the pharmaceutical industry.

Essential oils, renowned for their therapeutic properties, have witnessed a surge in popularity due to their diverse applications.

From aromatherapy and skincare to natural remedies, these oils have become an integral part of modern wellness routines.

Pakistan, with its diverse climatic conditions and soil, is ideal for growing herbs and plants that are rich in essential oils.

Under the partnership, Anhui Annongda will transfer state-of-the-art cultivation techniques to Pakistani farmers, which will not only enhance crop yields but also ensure sustainable and efficient production of high-quality essential oils.

The two companies also plan to establish a cutting-edge research laboratory specializing in advanced cell and tissue culture techniques.

The facility will serve as a hub for the propagation of new plant varieties, fruits and vegetables through cell and tissue culture, thereby increasing the diversity and quality of essential oil-producing plants and medicinal herbs.