‘Karate Kid’ star Chad McQueen cause of death revealed

Chad McQueen, the son of the late racing and acting legend Steve McQueen, passed away at the age of 63.

People reported that the Karate Kid star died on Wednesday, September 11, in Palm Springs, California. The following day, his family took to the official Instagram accounts of Chad and Steve to announce the tragic news via a joint post. However, no cause of death was revealed in the family statement.

According to The New York Times, the actor died of organ failure, his longtime attorney and friend, Arthur Barens, confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen,” Chad’s wife, Jeanie Galbraith and their two children, Chase and Madison, wrote in the statement shared on Thursday, September 12,

In addition to describing Chad as a loving father and committed husband, the family penned, “His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

The avid race car driver’s kids emphasised that their father has passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down “to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well.”

Additionally, Chad played Dutch in 1984’s famous The Karate Kid and reprised the role two years later in The Karate Kid Part II.

His movie credits include starring in Cobra Kai Dojo, Death Ring, Firepower and Red Line before he left the movie industry to pursue his passion for sports car racing in 1990s.