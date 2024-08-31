NATIONAL

SCO meeting: Renovation work at Jinnah Convention Center near completion

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is racing against time to complete the renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Center, with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting just around the corner.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the centre on Saturday to review the progress of the ongoing work. Accompanied by Dr. Hafiz Khalid, Member Engineering, and other officers, Randhawa was briefed on the swift completion of the renovation work, which is being carried out in multiple shifts, 24/7.

The renovation work includes the upgrade of the main hall, committee rooms, flooring, repairs, painting, glasswork, furniture, and carpets. Additionally, landscaping, tree plantation, horticulture work, and lighting are being done to enhance the visual appeal of the centre.

Randhawa emphasized that the purpose of the renovation is to provide an excellent hosting venue for the SCO meeting and other international events. With the SCO meeting scheduled to take place soon, the CDA is working tirelessly to meet international standards and ensure a successful event.

The completion of the renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Center will not only showcase Pakistan’s capabilities as a host nation but also provide a state-of-the-art venue for future international events.

Staff Report
