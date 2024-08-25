Motorway tragedy: Cause of death of Lahore family on motorway M-2 near Bhera revealed

The lone survivor of a tragic incident near Motorway M-2 Bhaira, which resulted in the deaths of three women and a child from a Lahore family, has revealed that they lost consciousness after consuming pastries and juice purchased from a bakery during their journey.

The survivor recounted that the family had stopped at a bakery where they bought pastries and juice. After consuming the items, everyone in the car began to feel unwell and eventually lost consciousness. The survivor has no memory of how the car ended up in the accident.

According to a private news outlet, four members of the family were later found dead in their car near the Bhaira area on Motorway M-2. The survivor explained that the Motorway Police had to break the car windows to rescue them. Upon being rescued, he felt nauseous and noticed that his nephew was still breathing, but tragically, his mother, sister, and sister-in-law had already passed away.

Rescue officials recovered the bodies from the car near the Salem area on the Motorway and confirmed that the deaths were caused by poisoning. The bodies were taken to a hospital for further examination. The unconscious driver was also found at the scene, and it was confirmed that the affected family was from Lahore.