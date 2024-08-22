FC ramps up rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Balochistan

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps Balochistan is actively engaged in a comprehensive rescue and relief operation in regions of the province devastated by monsoon-induced floods.

The sudden floods have severely damaged property and displaced many residents throughout the affected areas.

In districts such as Dera Bugti, Suhbatpur, Sui, and Dera Allah Yar, numerous residents have been left stranded without shelter.

In addition to its rescue efforts, the Frontier Corps has set up a free medical camp to provide essential care to flood victims. They have also supplied tents and rations to displaced families in Sui and Dera Bugti and distributed free ration packages to other needy families, ensuring they have access to basic necessities.