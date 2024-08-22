NATIONAL

FC ramps up rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Balochistan

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Pakistani flood victims are seen in relief camps which were set up for them following their evacuation from flooded areas in Hyderabad southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 05, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. (Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps Balochistan is actively engaged in a comprehensive rescue and relief operation in regions of the province devastated by monsoon-induced floods.

The sudden floods have severely damaged property and displaced many residents throughout the affected areas.

In districts such as Dera Bugti, Suhbatpur, Sui, and Dera Allah Yar, numerous residents have been left stranded without shelter.

In addition to its rescue efforts, the Frontier Corps has set up a free medical camp to provide essential care to flood victims. They have also supplied tents and rations to displaced families in Sui and Dera Bugti and distributed free ration packages to other needy families, ensuring they have access to basic necessities.

 

