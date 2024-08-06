In Bangladesh, thousands of rioters have achieved their aim of regime change, creating chaos throughout the country and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As the rioters marched towards her official residence, Gana Bhawan, in Dhaka, Hasina was forced to flee the country for her safety, seeking temporary refuge in India. In the midst of this, the triumphant protesters stormed her residence, ransacking and looting everything in sight. Some waved looted animals, while others displayed her sarees and undergarments as trophies.

In India, however, the situation is being spun differently by Islamists, left-leaning journalists, and others, who are portraying this as a victory for democracy and youth. This narrative persists despite numerous reports of targeted attacks against Hindus, their homes, and temples in Bangladesh. Additionally, several Hindu leaders and journalists have been killed in these so-called democratic protests.

The protests originally began with demands to end reservations for the families of Bangladesh’s liberation warriors but eventually culminated in regime change in the eastern neighbor of India. As more pictures and videos emerge from Bangladesh, concerns about the persecution of minority communities, particularly Hindus, are growing alarmingly.

The global reaction to these sudden and chaotic events highlights the fact that there are multiple factors at play behind the scenes. A critical figure emerging in this scenario is US Diplomat Donald Lu, who appears to have played a significant role in the outcome of events in Bangladesh.

Donald Lu currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, a position he has held since September 2021. Previously, he was the US Ambassador to Albania and Kyrgyzstan, where he gained a controversial reputation for interfering in the political processes of other countries.

The United States, often seen as the self-appointed global police of human rights and democracy, has a history of meddling in the internal affairs of other nations. Donald Lu, described as the American equivalent of a ‘Chinese wolf warrior,’ has frequently expressed concerns about human rights issues in India under the Modi government, as well as in several other countries around the world.

In 2024, Lu made an unexpected visit to India during the Lok Sabha elections. Instead of landing in New Delhi, he visited Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, a region known for its Dravidian politics and where the BJP is considered weak. This visit, officially aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with South India, raised eyebrows and drew criticism.

Geopolitical expert Dr. Anant Bhagwat commented that the Biden administration was not keen on a stable government in India, as the Modi government had followed a strong and independent foreign policy undeterred by external pressures during its tenure.

Additionally, in a secret meeting at the White House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly met with Donald Lu and other officials of the Biden administration. During his US trip, Gandhi made several contentious remarks, including calls for foreign intervention to restore democracy in India.

Donald Lu has also expressed concerns about human rights issues in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, during a hearing before the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. He criticized the absence of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned ongoing human rights violations. Despite a significant reduction in violence and increased tourism following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Lu’s comments highlighted the US’s continued scrutiny of India’s internal affairs.

Lu’s observations extended to India-Taiwan relations, noting the symbolic importance of the Indian Navy sailing into the Taiwan Straits.

During the same period, Lu visited Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. His visit to Bangladesh coincided with Sheikh Hasina’s return to power for the fourth time. The US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, was accused of supporting the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which had boycotted the last elections.

Regime change in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022 after public disagreements with the US administration. Khan alleged foreign interference, naming Donald Lu as a key figure, though Lu dismissed these claims as conspiracy theories.

These instances suggest that the US has increased its intervention efforts in South Asia. In Bangladesh, for example, violent protesters have targeted leaders of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, leading to several deaths.

Similar unrest was seen in Sri Lanka in July 2022, where violent protesters stormed the Rashtrapati Bhavan, leading to the resignation of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. His brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also had to resign. The US, seeking to curb Chinese influence in Sri Lanka, has since provided financial assistance to the country through USAID.

Amid these developments, Donald Lu has warned India and Bangladesh about the Rohingya issue, highlighting the problem of illegal immigrants involved in criminal activities.

There is growing concern that Donald Lu may be attempting to orchestrate similar regime change operations in India, akin to those in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. However, such an operation in India would be more complex due to its diverse regions and unique issues.

The US deep state is believed to be uncomfortable with the Modi government in power, preferring a weaker coalition government. Efforts to spread confusion and chaos within India, including through the Farmers Movement and caste-based campaigns, have been observed.

As an ambassador in Albania and Kyrgyzstan, Donald Lu has been accused of instigating public unrest and provoking government changes. His tenure in these countries was marked by significant political turmoil, leading to the resignation of leaders and ongoing protests.

Overall, these events highlight the US’s continued interventionist policies in South Asia and the critical role played by diplomats like Donald Lu in shaping political outcomes in the region.