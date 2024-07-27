NATIONAL

SC orders overhaul of air pollution regulations, seeks progress report

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered a comprehensive revision of air pollution regulations, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to combat environmental degradation.

In a detailed 17-page order, authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, issued on the hearing of a petition regarding environmental pollution on July 11, the court underscored the fundamental right of every citizen to live in a clean and transparent environment.

The ruling highlights the severe impact of air pollution, citing that one in nine global deaths is attributed to it, with the World Health Organization reporting 7 million annual deaths due to pollution.

The court’s order notes that Pakistan, along with Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, ranks among the most polluted countries, with Pakistan being the second most polluted nation globally. It highlights the dire consequences of pollution, including increased risks of cancer and heart disease affecting both humans and wildlife.

The Supreme Court has specifically directed the immediate closure of three stone crushing plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) responsible for severe environmental pollution. Additionally, the court has ordered a review of 900 other stone crushing plants operating in KP by the provincial environmental protection agency.

Federal and provincial governments are now required to revise their air pollution regulations and submit a progress report. The court has scheduled further hearings on the case for the first week of November to assess the progress of these critical reforms.

