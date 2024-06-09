Opinion

Unending protest

Doctors and paramedic staff recently observed a boycott of their duties at Chandka Medical College and Hospital in Larkana, putting lives of many a patient at risk. The ensuing battle between the lawyer fraternity and the doctors after the death of an advocate’s daughter who was brought to the healthcare facility for treatment led to a chaos at the hospital. The authorities should intervene in such cases.
BABAR ALI HUSSAINI
LARKANA

