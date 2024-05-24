The College Education Department working under the Sindh government issued a notification earlier this year outlining the administrative roles and responsibilities of college principals. In the past, seniority was a key factor in the appointment of college principals, but things have taken a turn for the better over the last two years. As things stand, the government seems to have fulfilled its responsibility, and it is now up to the principals to run their respective colleges effectively, and improve the academic atmosphere across the colleges.

DR ZAFAR FAROOQUI

KARACHI