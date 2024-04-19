14-member Balochistan cabinet sworn in

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar oversaw the swearing-in ceremony of a 14-member provincial cabinet.

This cabinet inauguration follows approximately two months since the elected representatives of the provincial assembly assumed their roles, and over a month and a half since the appointment of the province’s chief minister.

Those who took the oath include Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Zahoor Buledi, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Sardar Faisal Jamali, Sarfraz Domki, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, Asim Kurd Gello, Bakht Kakar, Tariq Magsi, Shoaib Nosherwani, Raheel Durrani and Zia Langau.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti took oath of office on March 2, but it took him a while to form a cabinet and start running provincial affairs smoothly.

The province’s chief executive had announced on March 22 that two more weeks were required to form the cabinet. Provincial lawmakers earlier linked the delay in the formation of cabinet with the Senate’s April 2 elections.

Following their win the general elections, a total of 57 lawmakers in the province were administered oath by Zamrak Khan Achakzai, who was appointed the presiding officer for the maiden session of the provincial legislative on February 28.

Members who took oath included the elected lawmakers from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and others.

Bugti, who was elected for the coveted CM post unopposed, took oath of office on March 2, facing hydra-headed challenges as the province remains badly impacted by terrorism.