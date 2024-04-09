Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr today as Shawwal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the Islamic month of Shawwal has been sighted and the nation will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Wednesday (tomorrow), announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the committee, which included members from various government bodies such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), held in Islamabad.

Provincial committees also convened in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar to gather testimonies for moon sighting.

According to Auqaf Zonal officials, four testimonies were received from Sheikhupura, Sarai Alamgir, Sukkur and Karachi. Testimonies of moon sighting were also received from Kasur and Gujranwala, they added.

Prof Abdul Ghafoor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Zonal Committee, while speaking to the media, said that they received testimonies of moon sighting from Abbottabad, Peshawar, Dir, Rabat and Sarai Norang, adding that more than 60 testimonies have been submitted to the central committee.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted a strong likelihood of sighting the Shawwal moon today, marking the auspicious conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan.

In anticipation of the Eid festivities, the government has declared three-day holidays from April 10th to April 12th for offices following a five-day workweek, and a four-day break from April 10th to April 13th for those with a six-day workweek.