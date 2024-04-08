World

Total solar eclipse 2024: Can it cause blindness?

By Agencies

The dangers of staring into the sun during a solar eclipse have been showed in movies  like the 2009 film “2012,” and colonial times, in which a sailor went blind after watching a partial eclipse.

Even though you are mostly allowed to view a total solar eclipse with your naked eye, without special protection such as solar filters or suitable glasses, a complete eclipse of the Sun or partial eclipse may lead to long-term damaging effects such as long-term eye impairment.

Warnings from both medical experts in the lead up to the April 8 solar eclipse encouraged people to be cautious while viewing the eclipse.

Previous article
Significant actions taken to address Punjab Matric and Intermediate exam cheating scandal
Next article
Malaysia converts Ramadan food waste into fertiliser
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Malaysia converts Ramadan food waste into fertiliser

After breaking their Ramazan fast outside a mosque in Malaysia, people throw their leftovers into a machine that converts the food scraps into organic...

Significant actions taken to address Punjab Matric and Intermediate exam cheating scandal

CTD making headway in investigation of threat letters to judges

Man sentenced to 80 lashes for refusing to admit child’s paternity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.