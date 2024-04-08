Total solar eclipse 2024: Can it cause blindness?

The dangers of staring into the sun during a solar eclipse have been showed in movies like the 2009 film “2012,” and colonial times, in which a sailor went blind after watching a partial eclipse.

Even though you are mostly allowed to view a total solar eclipse with your naked eye, without special protection such as solar filters or suitable glasses, a complete eclipse of the Sun or partial eclipse may lead to long-term damaging effects such as long-term eye impairment.

Warnings from both medical experts in the lead up to the April 8 solar eclipse encouraged people to be cautious while viewing the eclipse.