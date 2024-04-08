Significant actions taken to address Punjab Matric and Intermediate exam cheating scandal

A special session of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) convened to assess examination processes across the province and enact crucial measures to combat cheating activities in the education sector.

Comprising the chairpersons from all nine Punjab boards, the gathering reached a consensus on implementing a uniform policy to uphold exam transparency. The meeting, jointly presided over by the Secretary of Higher Education and the PBCC Chairman in the provincial capital, addressed concerns stemming from the recent uncovering of malpractices during the 2024 Matric (Class-9) Annual Examinations.

Surprise inspections conducted by Punjab’s School Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, and BISE Lahore Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, revealed instances of unauthorized personnel overseeing exams at certain centers. Furthermore, widespread cheating was reported across various examination sites within BISE Lahore’s jurisdiction.

Prompted by these findings, the provincial government formed a cabinet committee to investigate the irregularities, with Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin leading the efforts. The committee expressed grave apprehension as reports of exam malpractice surfaced from other districts as well.

In response to the cabinet committee’s directives for formulating comprehensive examination policies, PBCC approved a series of measures during the meeting. Notably, private invigilators will be prohibited, and examination centers will be established in suitable venues such as schools, colleges, and wedding halls, avoiding cramped locations.

The meeting emphasized watermarking question papers to prevent leaks and mandated stringent action against individuals involved in cheating. Additionally, it instructed the preparation of a list identifying those neglecting their duties.

Furthermore, PBCC proposed the inclusion of the Secretary of School Education as a permanent member, ensuring sustained collaboration and oversight in future examination procedures.