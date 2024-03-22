Afghan Taliban harbouring TTP, extremist groups, says CENTCOM chief

WASHINGTON: A top US General on Saturday said the Afghan Taliban were harbouring the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other violent extremist organisations days after Pakistan conducted rare cross border strikes inside Afghanistan.

“In a classified session I can give you great detail but I would tell you that we do see the Taliban as harbouring al-Qaeda, they’re also harbouring Tereek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other violent extremist organisations,” General Michael Kurilla, the CENTCOM Chief told the US Senate Arms Services Committee.

“The only one that they are actively fighting is ISIS Khorasan,” the US General added.

The CENTCOM chief informed the committee that he spoke to Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir on Friday and discussed the renewed terror threat.

“Congressman so I literally talked to the chief of the army staff from Pakistan this morning in a regular scheduled call. They have tremendous insight into the violent extremist organisations inside of Afghanistan and I think there is tremendous opportunity to be able to partner with Pakistan on that,” he said.

His testimony endorsed Pakistan’s stance that the Afghan Taliban were patronising the TTP and using them as proxy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March, saying terrorism is a common threat and requires collective efforts.

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” a statement issued by the foreign office said.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” the statement added.

The statement from the foreign office came despite simmering tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan conducted cross border attacks targeting the hideouts of Hafiz Gul Bahadur group inside Afghanistan on March 18.

The strikes were in retaliation to the March 16 terrorist attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan that left seven soldiers including two officers martyred.

Islamabad said it doesn’t want armed conflict with Afghanistan but would respond if cross border terrorist attacks do not stop.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a recent interview even hinted at the possibility of blocking Afghan exports to India via Pakistan’s land route.

Tensions have been on the rise for months as the Afghan Taliban are not ready to rein in the TTP and other terrorist outfits.

Pakistan has refused to hold talks with the TTP and has been pressing upon the Taliban to tackle the terrorist outfit.