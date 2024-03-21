COAS, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties further

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan further, saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always stand by Pakistan in the future as well, according to a press release issued from the military’s media wing.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and other senior military leadership met the Saudi Arabian crown prince on Wednesday in his second official visit to the country.

The ISPR said that COAS Munir discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation with the Saudi leadership.

According to the press release, Prince Salman said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, adding that both countries have always stood up for each other.

Gen Asim Munir thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

The army chief visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in official capacity last year to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the visit, the army chief called on Prince Mohammad bin Salman; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the defence minister of KSA; General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the chief of general staff of the Saudi Armed Forces; and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, the assistant minister of Defence; as well as other senior military leadership, the ISPR said.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “a comprehensive strategic partnership” with Saudi Arabia was in the works after receiving a call from the Saudi crown prince.