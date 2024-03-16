NA passes resolution condemning Israeli war on Palestinians

Move also recognizes this day as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution categorically condemning Israeli war on Palestinians.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Member Shazia Marri moved the resolution in the House, saying all political parties in the House had signed the resolution.

The resolution recognized this day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.

The resolution, “categorically condemns Israel’s war on Palestine, where the latest attack cost 21 lives of Palestinians standing in the line for aid during the holy month of Ramazan denounces the continued Israeli aggression, which has led to the loss of over 30,000 lives since October 7, 2023.”

It called upon the federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the House two bills today. These included: The Civil Courts Amendment Bill, 2024 and the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill, 2024.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also laid before the House seven ordinances.

These included: Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Amendment Ordinance, 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the National Highway Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023, the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the Privatization Commission Amendment Ordinance, 2023 and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023.

The House also passed a resolution moved by the Law Minister extending the period of the ordinances for a further period of one hundred and twenty days.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Naveed Qamar and others, Minister for Commerce Jamal Kamal Khan said the temporary ban on export of bananas and onions is Ramazan specific. He said the decision was taken at the cabinet level after a summary was moved to it by the Ministry of National Food Security.

He said the ban on export of these products is till the 15th of next month. He however said we are cognizant of the concerns of the agriculturists and this time can be reduced if the things go smoothly.

At the outset, five newly elected members on women reserved seats took oath of office today. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath. The session has now been prorogued.