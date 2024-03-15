NATIONAL

Bahrain National Guard Commander meets Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Commander Bahrain National Guard, His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad today.

During the meeting, various areas of shared interest aimed at bolstering government-to-government cooperation in the realm of emerging technologies emphasis on drone technology and collaboration within the Cyber and Networking domains were discussed. Air Chief stressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between both nations.

The visiting dignitary praised the exceptional professionalism of PAF personnel and the remarkable progress achieved by Pakistan Air Force.

Commander Bahrain National Guard also visited PAF Cyber Command where he was briefed about the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force. Expressing profound interest in the strides made by PAF in the Cyber domain, the visiting dignitary conveyed his intention to dispatch a specialized team to PAF to assess and address any existing gaps within the emerging technologies architecture of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

The Air Chief reassured the Commander Bahrain National Guard of PAF’s wholehearted cooperation and pledged full support to work together towards fortifying technological frameworks of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

Previous article
PPP grabs four out of six Senate seats in by-elections
Next article
Punjab CM Maryam initiates safety, welfare projects for daily wagers, workers
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Judge Muhammad Bashir who disqualified two prime ministers retires

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir, who rose to fame for disqualifying two prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan retired on Thursday. Judge...

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls on Saudi envoy

Iranian envoy called for shunning religious violence, Islamophobia

Punjab CM Maryam initiates safety, welfare projects for daily wagers, workers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.