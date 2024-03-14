NATIONAL

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, on Wednesday called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out
tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.
