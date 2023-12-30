Rejection of PTI candidates’ nominations on flimsy grounds lays bare reality of polls: Raoof

Warns polls manipulation to plunge country into eternal chaos, internal strife

Demands SC to take notice of state coercion against PTI as ECP enjoying sweet slumber

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Saturday strongly criticized the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI candidates by the state apparatus on flimsy grounds, demanding the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the situation to frustrate the nefarious plan of the state apparatus to manipulate the elections.

Strongly reacting to the rejection of PTI candidates’ nomination papers, PTI Central Information Secretary termed the worst interference in election process by state machinery as an open state terrorism.

He said that that with the way state apparatus, led by a disgraceful ECP and CEC, has first obstructed the submission of papers and then manoeuvred to have the nomination papers of PTI candidates rejected on fake and flimsy grounds speaks volumes of the fraudulent elections that we are headed for.

PTI Central Information Secretary lamented that the entire world was watching the scene of murder of democracy at the hands of the state machinery in Pakistan.

He revealed that all brutal and fascist tactics of abuse use of power were used against PTI but the shameful ECP was enjoying sweet slumber.

PTI Central Information Secretary said that the state resorted to use every tactic of coercion, including harassment, intimidation, and abduction to debar PTI candidates from filing their nomination papers, adding that the ROs were busy in rejecting their nomination papers on flimsy grounds to pay the way for the gang of criminal to take the rein of the country.

Raoof Hasan contented that this rendered the entire electoral process questionable, thus liable to be challenged before appropriate forums, including the courts of the country.

“Besides delaying the holding of elections, the plan re-establishes the sinister agenda of the power-wielders to keep PTI out of the parliament and pave the way for the gang of criminals to take over to unleash a reign of loot and plunder upon the country,” he maintained.

PTI Central Information Secretary was of the view that but do as they may, such a process will lack legitimacy and be summarily rejected in the court of the people. This may also lead to onset of violence.

He made it clear that PTI would not retreat from the electoral field come what may, adding that depriving the people of their basic constitutional right to vote was a nefarious plan to plunge the country into the worst chaos and internal strife.

He, however, he demanded that the Supreme Court should take immediate notice of the situation to protect Pakistan’s reputation, identity, constitution and democracy.

“There is yet time to let sanity return to the fold and take steps to ensure holding of free, fair and inclusive elections to facilitate a genuinely elected government, which is fully mandated by the people, to take over,” he urged.

Raoof Hasan pressed that all other ill-conceived concoctions will not only be short-lived, they will also raise serious questions about the wisdom of the power-wielders. Pakistan deserves better, he added.

PTI Central Information Secretary underlined that the free, fair and transparent polls was sole answer to steer ship of state, which has been sailing in troubled waters, towards calmer shores.

He said: “Notwithstanding the criminal machinations underway, the brave people of the country will frustrate attempts to disenfranchise them. They shall have their will in the end.”