Sanam Javed to contest against Maryam Nawaz in elections

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An active Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporter, Sanam Javed, has decided to contest the upcoming general elections against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

Javed Iqbal, father of Sanam Javed, while talking to the media at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday said that Sanam had decided to contest the upcoming general elections in that constituency from where Maryam Nawaz would stand.

He said, “Sanam is likely to submit her documents to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the member of provincial assembly’s (MPA) seat from PP-150 constituency.”

He confirmed that all relevant documents were being collected in this regard to submit to the ECP.

He also revealed that she might submit her documents for the women’s reserved seats.

 

