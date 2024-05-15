Pakistan, US agree to boost cooperation in IT, telecom sector

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, met on Wednesday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the IT and telecommunication sector.

During the meeting, they delved into matters of mutual interest pertaining to IT and telecommunication, including Pakistan’s judicial system’s digitalisation and the promotion of the gaming industry, as per official statements.

Ambassador Blome expressed the United States’ eagerness to expand cooperation in the information technology sector, recognising Pakistan’s significant potential for growth in the digital economy. He also highlighted the pivotal role of US firms in fostering investment and innovation within the sector.

In her discussions with the US Ambassador, Shaza Fatima conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to the progress of its IT and Telecom sector. She underscored Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with the US in this realm and expressed a keen interest in collaborating on advancing the gaming industry.

Furthermore, the minister stressed the importance of bolstering business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the US. Pakistan seeks to leverage American expertise in technology and facilitate the exchange of IT professionals between the two countries, she added.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the current government’s focus on digitalisation initiatives across various sectors of the economy, governance, and society. She said connectivity forms the cornerstone of digitalisation efforts and outlined steps being taken to ensure the provision of quality broadband services in Pakistan.

Additionally, Shaza highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in driving economic growth, affirming that the government is fully committed to supporting private enterprises in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.