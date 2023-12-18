Dark December

An old injury aches in the wintry weather, especially at the sensitized site. Similar is the case of the APS incident of 16 December 2014, which causes a resurgence of sorrowful pain. Terrorists of TTP ruthlessly martyred innocent children under the influence of their brainwashing. They committed this act at the behest of their foreign masters. They chose the same date on which their master stabbed back Pakistan in 1971, resulting in the debacle of East Pakistan. India is leaving no stone unturned in its nefarious agenda against Pakistan since its day of inception on the world map. RAW and then NDS fully sponsored TTP for its all nefarious and un-Islamic actions against Pakistan. Still today, India is continuing its evil designs of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan. But the remorseful thing is that the new Afghan interim Government is also reluctant to take action against TTP’s terrorists who are enjoying a safe haven in Afghanistan. Despite repeated requests from Pakistan, the Afghan interim government is hesitant to repatriate TTP’s terrorists.

The 2014 attack unfolded as TTP militants stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar. Their ruthless tactics, including setting a vehicle on fire to divert attention and bombing, culminated in the tragic loss of innocent lives. The swift response from the quick response force and SSG resulted in the elimination of all militants. Mullah Fazalullah, leading the TTP, orchestrated the assault, was in Afghanistan at that time. The TTP claimed the attack was in response to military operations in North Waziristan and the killing of militants in government custody.

The TTP’s distorted interpretation of Islam has not only tarnished the religion’s image but also led to their declaration as un-Islamic by religious institutions in Pakistan and internationally. The APS incident, executed at the behest of foreign handlers, highlighted their malevolent agenda. Infamous for its ruthless tactics, this militant group has targeted civilians, schools, and security forces, leaving a trail of devastation. Their distorted interpretation of Islam has not only disrupted regional peace but also fueled global concerns. The Tehreek-e-Taliban’s relentless attacks seek to impose a narrow ideology, undermining progress and fostering an environment of fear. Countering this menace requires coordinated international efforts, addressing root causes, and empowering communities to resist the influence of extremist ideologies.

Pakistan, in response, vehemently rejects terrorism in all forms. The National Action Plan, though not fully implemented, underscores the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. Recent successes in counter-terrorism operations, where 47 terrorists were eliminated in November 2023 alone, exemplify this determination. The nation, on this solemn day, pays tribute to the APS martyrs. People stand united against the curse of terrorism, determined not to let the sacrifices of its people go in vain. The state, with zero tolerance towards terrorism, vows to tackle it with full force, irrespective of distinctions.

The APS attack, which took place on December 16, 2014, was a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and leaving scars that endure to this day. While the direct impact of the attack was devastating, the possibility of external involvement raises questions about the broader dynamics at play in the region. The international community must take note of revelations of Indian involvement and sponsoring of terrorism. India must be held accountable for its nefarious designs aimed at destabilization of the region. Pakistan’s sharing of a terrorism dossier with the international community reflects its resolve, particularly against Indian-sponsored terrorism. Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, asserts an enduring commitment to fight terrorism, emphasizing the nation’s determination to prevail against this menace.

The trauma inflicted upon children after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School is profound and enduring. The horrors of that tragic day left deep emotional scars, haunting the young survivors with nightmares and a persistent sense of fear. The loss of classmates and teachers, coupled with the brutality witnessed, reshaped their innocence into a painful understanding of the world’s harsh realities. In honoring those who sacrificed their lives, the nation stands resilient, unwavering in its pursuit to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The sacrifices of the APS heroes shall forever be etched in the nation’s collective memory, a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering resolve against the forces of chaos and destruction.