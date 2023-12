The city of Sukkur is in the grip of severe traffic jams, making it impossible for commuters to reach hospitals, schools and offices in time. Being a large city where thousands of people move around for a variety of reasons, patients are the ones who really suffer due to traffic jams as their way to reach hospitals remains affected. The local authorities need to wake up to the situation, and initiate a thorough campaign to streamline the traffic flow.

SAIFULLAH SOOMRO

SUKKUR