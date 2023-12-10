Sports

Muhammad Shoaib wins 40th Governors Cup Golf tournament

Shoaib won by two strokes with a net score of 211 in 54 holes

By Staff Report

The 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament took place over the weekend at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Gymkhana’s very own Muhammad Shoaib won the coveted title with a lead of two strokes.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presented the trophy to the winner at the prize distribution ceremony held at Gymkhana Golf Club on Sunday, following the end of the three day contest.

The tournament was contested over 54 holes at the par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course over three days.

The Governors Cup Trophy is awarded based on net score, adding a unique dimension to the competition. The amateur with the best net score after three rounds and 54 holes will claim the glory, making consistency a crucial factor for success.

“To win, a player must excel in all aspects of the game, from driving off the tee to accuracy in fairway shots and excellence in the short game”, explained tournament director Asim Zafar.

M. Shoaib shot impressive scores of 75, 70 and 75 on days one, two and three respectively for a cumulative gross score of 220 in 54 holes. Being a 3 handicap, his net score translated into 211, two strokes better than runner-up Nadir Khalil’s 213.

Staff Report
Staff Report

