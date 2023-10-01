Thefts at school

The KB Contractor Government Girls School in Maula Dad Village of Old Golimar area in Karachi is a much better educational facility than what one generally thinks about government schools in terms of academics. However, it is caught in several problems for the last few decades.

In 2019, after the retirement of the science teacher, the management informed the students of classes IX and X that science subjects would no longer be taught at the school, and they should go to some other school if they wanted to further pursue those subjects. After a long struggle by the residents, the school got a science teacher in 2021.

The area residents had hardly heaved a sigh of relief when another problem cropped up. Various items started disappearing from the school premises. Incidents of theft at the school have now become a common matter. Quite a few times, the culprits have been caught red-handed, but no action could be taken against them. The school administration has repeatedly requested the relevant officials in writing to provide a watchman, but there has been no progress. The situation has gone worse as now there is a serious dearth of chairs and other important supplies that should be available to the students.

Area representatives have visited the school, making promises right, left and centre, but, practically speaking, nothing has changed on the ground.

ALINA KHAN

KARACHI