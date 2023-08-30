NATIONAL

Interior Ministry sets up JIT to probe smear campaign against IHC CJ

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into a smear campaign on social media against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Special JIT headed by the FIA Director Cybercrime will be comprised of representatives from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Islamabad Police.

The FIA will provide secretarial support to the special JIT tasked with furnishing its report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

The Federal Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday condemned the “social media attack” on the IHC chief justice, declaring it as “utterly reprehensible”.

“The social media attack by a political party on chief justice Islamabad High Court is utterly reprehensible. Political parties should refrain from attacking the Institutions of the country,” the ministry said in a rare brief message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) also strongly condemned the “malicious social media campaign” targeting the judge.

“Justice Farooq, renowned for his unwavering commitment to principles of honesty and competence, has consistently demonstrated these qualities through his impartial and merit based judgments.

“These relentless campaigns, driven by ulterior motives to tarnish his impeccable reputation, can only be perceived as a deliberate malevolent effort to undermine the stature of a distinguished judge and erode public trust in the judiciary,” the IHCBA statement said. “We are resolute in our determination to prevent such evil intentions from coming to fruition at any cost.”

The bar association urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action against the instigators of the malicious propaganda and for holding them accountable in the court of law.

“It is imperative that the true motives and the full extent of their disinformation efforts be exposed and addressed promptly,” it said.

 

