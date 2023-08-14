NATIONAL

China felicitates caretaker PM on assuming office

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China on Monday congratulated Anwaarul Haque Kakar on his nomination as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson here.

China congratulates on Anwaarul Haq’s nomination as Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Wang Wenbin said during his briefing while responding to a question.

No matter how the international and Pakistan’s domestic landscapes evolve, our relationship will be ironclad, he added.

He said, We will continue to work with the Pakistani side to develop China-Pakistan all-weather strategic comprehensive partnership and build a China-Pakistan community with a shared future and to better benefit the two countries and two peoples.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

Pakistan Today
