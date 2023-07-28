PML-Q leader dies after falling off four-storey building in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has lost his life after falling from the fourth floor of a building located in a private housing society within the federal capital, Express News reported on Friday.

According to Express News, the mysterious incident took place in the remits of Lohi Bhir police station. The deceased was identified as Mian Allah Yar Gadgor, a district-level PML-Q leader.

Gadgor had come to the housing society for some business-related work. The police have taken possession of the body and transferred it to the post-mortem facility at a local hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine whether it was a murder or an accident.

SHO Lohi Bhir confirmed that Gadgor was present in the society with four other friends at the time of the incident. All four individuals have been taken into custody for further questioning, he added.

The police official refrained from commenting on the specific details of the ongoing investigation, citing its sensitive nature, adding that further updates on the case are expected to be revealed after the post-mortem and subsequent investigations.