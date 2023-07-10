PHC seeks details of cases, inquiries registered against PTI leadership

PESHAWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit details of the cases and inquiries registered against PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and former president of Peshawar City, Irfan Saleem.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted a hearing in a case filed by Shah Faisal Atmanakhil and Arshad Ali Advocate on behalf of the petitioners.

The lawyers of the petitioners requested the court to provide details of the cases and inquiries registered against the petitioners.

The court ordered the provincial government to provide details of cases and inquiries on Tuesday, July 11 and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, five more arrested workers of PTI involved in vandalism on May 9 and 10 were presented before the anti-terrorism court.

The inquiry officer of police told the court that the five accused including Usman, Khaista Gul, Mansoor, Zafar Khan and Nasir were allegedly involved in the May 9 and 10 vandalism and needed to be probed.

He said that a case was registered against the accused in Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station here and requested physical remand of the accused.

The court sent all the accused to police custody on one-day physical remand for investigation.