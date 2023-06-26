World

North Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

By Reuters
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 2022/11/19: A TV screen shows North Korea's KCNA released a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Chu-ae during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolute nuclear response to threats by the United States during an on-site inspection of the country's test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said 19 November. The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, flew 999.2 kilometers for 4,135 seconds at an apogee of 6,040.9km and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The KCNA released several photos that showed his daughter named Kim Chu-ae in a white winter jacket and black pants standing and walking together with Kim in front of the missile that sat on a launch truck. The daughter was also seen along with her mother, Ri Sol-Ju, watching her father as he instructed military officials. It marked her first official appearance in state media. (Photo by KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SEOUL: North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a “war of revenge” to destroy the United States, as it marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, state media reported on Monday.

About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.

Photos released by state media showed a stadium crowded with people holding placards reading “The whole US mainland is within our shooting range” and “The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace.”

Sunday’s anniversary came amid concerns Pyongyang could soon conduct another launch of its first military spy satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities after its first attempt ended in failure on May 31.

North Korea now had “the strongest absolute weapon to punish the US imperialists” and the “avengers on this land are burning with the indomitable will to revenge the enemy,” KCNA said.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with the South and the South’s main ally, the United States.

In a separate foreign ministry report, North Korea said the US was “making desperate efforts to ignite a nuclear war,” accusing Washington of sending strategic assets to the region.

North and South Korea remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.

