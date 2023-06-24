Alvi orders gas company to correct billing error and apologise to consumer

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has instructed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to rectify the gas bill of a consumer who was wrongly charged for two solar geysers instead of one at his residence.

He expressed his disappointment in a statement issued by the press wing of the presidency on Saturday, saying it was shameful for the company management to ignore corruption within the organisation and burden the public due to their incompetence and connivance.

He demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter and the prosecution of those involved.

According to the complaint filed by Tahir Hussain, an SNGPL official installed a single solar geyser in his house and assured him that the payment would be claimed in instalments through the bills.

However, the SNGPL issued a bill indicating the installation of two solar geysers. On visiting the SNGPL office, Hussain discovered that the contractor responsible for the installation had absconded after committing fraud.

Despite seeking assistance from the police, they declined involvement, claiming it was an internal matter.

Hussain subsequently approached the federal ombudsman to address the issue. The ombudsman directed SNGPL to rectify the maladministration and correct the billing amount as per the prescribed procedure.

However, SNGPL filed a representation against the decision, which was rejected by President Alvi. He supported the ombudsman’s observation that the contractor’s fraudulent actions could not have occurred without the cooperation of SNGPL staff.

Alvi further criticised SNGPL for failing to follow its own procedures and arbitrarily billing the complainant in violation of the law and the prescribed rules set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In response to the president’s directives, SNGPL has been instructed to rectify the consumer’s gas bill, issue an apology for the inconvenience caused, and take appropriate action against those involved in the fraudulent activities.

The president emphasized the importance of upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability within the company to ensure the public’s trust and prevent further instances of corruption.