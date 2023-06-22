NATIONAL

IHC bars ECP from issuing verdict in contempt case against Fawad

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 02: Deputy Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) Chowdhury Fawad Hussain speaks in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office ahead of its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a foreign funding case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 02, 2022. The security in Islamabadâs âred zoneâ was put on high alert ahead of the ECPâs verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken action regarding the contempt case against former information minister Fawad Chaudhry by barring the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing a verdict.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a two-page order in response to a petition filed by the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, challenging the show cause notices issued by the electoral body to him in January and June of this year.

The high court has allowed the commission to proceed with its proceedings; however, it has prohibited the issuance of a final ruling in the case. Furthermore, the court has summoned a reply from the ECP by the first week of July, seeking clarification on the matter.

Recently, the ECP decided to press charges against Chaudhry, former prime minister Imran Khan, and former minister Asad Umar in a contempt case. Nisar Durrani, a member of the ECP from Sindh, announced that all three political leaders will be indicted on July 11, and they are required to appear before the panel in their personal capacity.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry, Umar, and Khan for making statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

