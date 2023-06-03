Hina Khar to visit Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium from Jun 5

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar would undertake official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from June 05 to 13.

She will hold meetings at the Ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change. She would also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs, said a Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday.

In Belgium, Hina would hold meetings with Members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission.

In Sweden, the Minister of State would attend the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) as a keynote speaker.

She would also present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers, experts, think tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges, the spokesperson added.