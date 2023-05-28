NATIONAL

Anti-narcotics force foils bids to smuggle over 844kg drugs

By Monitoring Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said it had foiled four separate bids to smuggle over 844.5 kilogrammes of drugs in total in the country.

According to a statement, the ANF launched four operations in different areas of the country and arrested four smugglers besides seizing the drugs.

In one of the operations, the ANF acting on an intelligence tip-off conducted a raid and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from the provincial capital of Quetta to Sindh.

A team chased a pickup vehicle bearing a fake official identification and recovered 700 kilogrammes of hashish and arrested a driver who was wearing a fake official uniform, said the statement.

The anti-narcotics police have registered separate cases against the accused and launched investigations to trace drug networks.

Chinese initiative helps achieve sustainable development goals: experts
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

Epaper_23-05-28 LHR

