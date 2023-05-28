Anti-narcotics force foils bids to smuggle over 844kg drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said it had foiled four separate bids to smuggle over 844.5 kilogrammes of drugs in total in the country.

According to a statement, the ANF launched four operations in different areas of the country and arrested four smugglers besides seizing the drugs.

In one of the operations, the ANF acting on an intelligence tip-off conducted a raid and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from the provincial capital of Quetta to Sindh.

A team chased a pickup vehicle bearing a fake official identification and recovered 700 kilogrammes of hashish and arrested a driver who was wearing a fake official uniform, said the statement.

The anti-narcotics police have registered separate cases against the accused and launched investigations to trace drug networks.