Leaders’ exodus from PTI continues as Shireen Mazari, Chohan also jump ship

So far 24 PTI leaders publicly parted ways with the party

‘Forced divorces’: Imran reacts to leaders’ exodus from PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued to suffer blow from ‘defection’ as two more senior leaders – former Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan announced quitting the party.

So far, 24 PTI leaders have now publicly parted ways with the party, a situation some political analysts are attributing to pressure from ‘external forces’, after the tragic incidents of May 9.

Speaking at a press conference, Mazari said that she will not be involved in politics in the future, while Chohan said he would continue his political struggle, but without PTI.

Joining Mazari and Chohan in parting ways with PTI is Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, a former PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khanewal.

In a press conference, Niazi condemned the attacks on military installations and suggested that such actions could not have occurred without the support of the party leadership. He further claimed that the events of May 9 had brought joy to India, insinuating a connection between the PTI’s actions and India’s interests.

Additionally, PTI leader Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja from Liaqatpur has decided to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after observing the growing strength of the party in south Punjab and the shifting political landscape.

On the other hand, in a cryptic reference to “forced divorces”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to the ongoing exodus of leaders from the party, with the total now reaching 24 since the violent arson incidents of May 9.

“We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI, a new phenomenon has emerged: forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared,” the former prime minister said in a tweet from his official account.

In his response, Imran raised questions about the situation’s implications for human rights within the country, subtly questioning the sudden absence of human rights organszations during these developments.

The wave of resignations marks a significant period of turmoil for PTI, which was toppled from government on April 9 last year when Imran Khan was ousted from the office of premier through a vote of no-confidence.

The attacks on military monuments and buildings have prompted several PTI members to abandon the party and condemn the incidents. Some political analysts speculate that the exodus is a result of pressure from ‘external forces’. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that party members face immense pressure to abandon the PTI.

Prominent figures who have recently left the party include former federal health minister and founding member of PTI Aamer Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain (brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain), former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam, former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik, PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka, and Dr Muhammad Amjad.

Departures have also been witnessed in Sindh, where Mehmood Moulvi (PTI Sindh Vice President), Aftab Saddiqui (PTI Karachi President), Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Jay Parkash, Sanjay Gangwani, and Dr Imran Shah have left the party.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Ajmal Wazir (former spokesperson for the K-P Chief Minister and adviser on information), Usman Tarakai, and Malik Jawad Hussain have departed from the PTI. Meanwhile, former provincial minister Mubeen Khilji has quit the party in Balochistan.