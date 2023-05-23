Masses must be provided maximum relief in budget 2023-24, directs PM

Says all available resources to be utilized to end financial woes of lower, middle class in society

Says provision of best infrastructure, transport facilities to residents top priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the economic team of the government for providing maximum relief to masses in 2023-24 budget.

He ordered this while chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review arrangements made for the budget of upcoming fiscal year.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that all available resources should be utilized to curtail the financial destitutions of lower and middle class of society in the wake of prevailing economic crisis.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت مالی سال 2023-24 کے بجٹ کی تیاری کے حوالے سے اہم اجلاس، جس میں معاشی ٹیم کی جانب سے وزیراعظم کو بجٹ کی تیاریوں پر بریفنگ دی گئی۔ مزید برآں آمدن اور محصولات کے حوالے سے اس سال کے نظر ثانی شدہ اور اگلے سال کے ٹارگٹیڈ تخمینہ جات پر بھی بریفنگ دی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/JkouDCRqZc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 23, 2023

The government’s economic team during the meeting briefed the prime minister about budget preparation besides the revised targets of tax collection for current fiscal year, and the proposed targets for next fiscal year.

After approval from the federal cabinet, the budget 2023-24 would be presented on June 9, the meeting was informed.

It was also informed that Pakistan’s economy was inching towards stability and the fiscal deficit was continuously declining.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance on economic front said, Premier Shehbaz Sharif said that due to better economic policies, the country’s current account balance turned to surplus after several years and was showing surplus for last two months.

He also expressed satisfaction over the declining trend in the Urea fertilizer prices saying that it became possible only due to the government’s timely action.

The prime minister said availability of the fertilizer at affordable price would not only ensure prosperity of the farmers but the country would also move towards self-sufficiency in the agriculture commodities.

Furthermore, the prime minister also directed to finalize the pension reforms as soon as possible.

He said a pension fund should be established by adopting innovative methods to ensure minimum financial burden on the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif said after the pension reforms, welfare of the pensioners would also be ensured.

He also directed to take practical steps to expand the tax net and raise the tax revenues.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants to PM Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Malik Ahmad Khan, Tariq Pasha, Tariq Bajwa, Attalulla Tarrar, MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and concerned officials.

Best transport facilities for residents of ICT govt’s top priority

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that provision of best infrastructure and transport facilities to residents of the federal is top priority of the government for it is taking all possible measures.

While chairing a meeting to review the ongoing development projects in the federal capital on Tuesday, he directed to ensure world-class civic facilities to the residents of Islamabad and expedite the development projects, keeping in view that no compromise will be made on transparency and standard.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت اسلام آباد میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں کے حوالے سے جائزہ اجلاس۔ سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کی فلاح و بہبود حکومت کی اولین ترجیح ہے، تمام ترقیاتی منصوبوں کی تعمیر تیز تر کی جائے تاہم شفافیت اور معیار پر کوئی سمجھوتہ قابل قبول نہیں ہو گا۔ ~وزیراعظم شہباز شریف pic.twitter.com/qw5HfjOMiQ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 23, 2023

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif stated that overseas Pakistanis were our valuable asset and their welfare was a priority of the government.

The meeting was briefed that residential units equipped with modern facilities are being constructed for overseas Pakistanis in the federal capital. It was told that housing schemes for overseas Pakistanis had been initiated and they could enjoy a 15 percent concession on full payment.

It was also apprised that 45 commercial plots were available for auction at the prime locations of Islamabad.

The meeting was further informed that the 10 billion rupees package for the development of rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory was being implemented. It said that 160 more electric buses would be plied on different routes to improve the transport system in Islamabad.

Thirty electric buses will reach Islamabad by mid-June this year.

Besides, the meeting was updated that a short-term Solid Waste Management Plan is being started next month. It was told that an international tender had already been floated for the project.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, instructed that a comprehensive solid waste management plan for Islamabad should be presented before the federal cabinet for approval.