LHC frees former minister Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the authorities to release Shireen Mazari, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who was rearrested hours after securing freedom in a case involving the violent protests against the May 9 arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In accordance with the ruling, Mazari, a former journalist, has been directed to provide an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, pledging her “non-involvement in any future violent activities.”

The government has claimed supporters of Khan “attacked” important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles. In Punjab alone, thousands of his supporters and party members have been arrested after police vehicles and government buildings were set on fire allegedly by the protesters.

Authorities in three of the four provinces imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after the protestors clashed with police and the military.

This development on Monday transpired during the hearing of a petition filed against the former rights minister’s detention from her house in Islamabad.

After being released from custody on May 17, following orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Mazari was once again arrested on the same day by the Punjab police. This marked the third arrest for Mazari.

According to officials, Mazari was apprehended by women personnel of the police under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Confirming her arrest, Mazari’s daughter, Imaan Mazari, took to Twitter, stating: “They (police) have taken her again.”