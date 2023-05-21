PM discusses political situation with Shujaat as PML-N, Q likely to ‘contesting polls jointly’

Shehbaz inquires after health of PML-Q chief, lauds his statement of punishment to May 9 rioters

Vows to bring elements responsible for attack on Sirajul Haq’s convey in Zhob to justice

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have agreed on jointly contesting the next elections, during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday, sources privy to the development informed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain where discussed he the prevailing political and economic situation of the country with the veteran politician.

On the occasion, the PML-Q president praised the federal government’s efforts for improving the economic situation. According to sources, during the meeting the PML-N and PML-Q presidents agreed to formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming elections.

Sources informed that Chaudhry Salik and Shafay Hussain will settle election matters with PML-N Gujrat leader Abid Raza and both political parties will finalise joint candidates. They stated that Ch Shujaat demanded the prime minister to ensure that the culprits of May 9 violent incidents were awarded exemplary punishment but the innocent people should be released from jails.

Both the leader agreed to imposing strict penalties on the persons responsible for May 9 riots. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

According to a press release issued by PM House, the prime minister inquired after the health of PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat.

The prime minister appreciated the statement of Chaudhry Shujaat for giving punishment to the rioters involved in the incidents of May 9. To this, Ch Shujaat said that every patriotic person wanted punishment for the persons who caused embarrassment to the nation.

The prime minister said the government would recompense for the pain and anguish felt by the nation and families of martyrs.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain praised the prime minister for his passion and services to pull the country out of problems. The prime minister thanked the allied parties for their undiluted support, cooperation and guidance.

PM vows action against attackers on Sirajul Haq’s convoy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday while conversing with chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said everybody would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism.

During a telephone call, the prime minister expressed pleasure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob.

He sympathized with the families of those who were injured in the bomb attack.

While expressing best wishes for the Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, he assured that the elements responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

Sirajul Haq thanked the prime minister for his phone call and for his support and best wishes.