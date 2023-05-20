Think tanks join hands to bolster Pakistan-Malaysia relations

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) of Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to establishing a strong institutional relationship and promoting people-to-people ties.

In a virtual meeting, the two think tanks exchanged information about their respective visions, mandates, and scope of work, while highlighting their past achievements and international collaborations.

Recognizing the complementarity of their objectives and research interests, both organizations emphasized their focus on constructing narratives related to global and regional issues and supporting their countries’ foreign policy initiatives.

ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood highlighted the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, emphasizing their shared perspectives on major issues and their longstanding support for causes important to the Muslim world.

He also emphasized efforts in countering Islamophobia and Pakistan’s shift towards geo-economics.

IAIS Chairman Professor Dr. Maszlee bin Malik, who also served as Malaysia’s former Minister of Education, underscored the fraternal relations between Malaysia and Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of enhancing academic and think-tank exchanges and the need to develop a collaborative roadmap for IAIS-ISSI cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI, Dr. Ahmad Badri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of IAIS, Malaysia, and members of Team CPSC at ISSI.