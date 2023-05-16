PTI to begin mass mobilization drive Muridke public gathering on Thursday

Party leadership strongly condemns imprisonment of women in men police stations

Demands SC-led commission to probe and bring rioters of May 9 to book

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership greenlighted that the party’s mass mobilization campaign pertaining to the elections— devised by Chairman Imran Khan —-would be executed as per its schedule and the party chairman would address a huge public gathering in Muridke on May 18.

The decision was made in an important party organizational meeting chaired by Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in the important meeting, PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the party officials participated in the meeting through video link from across the country.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the callous approach and inhuman treatment meted out to people imprisoned after May 9, especially the women and children who were kept in arbitrary places, as they were taken from their homes and the sanctity of the four-wall was violated.

Farrukh Habib said that the women were kept in men’s police stations and were being harassed.

In the meeting, they condemned the attempts to spread fear and chaos in the country and decided to approach the High Courts to take action against all responsible police officials in this regard.

They reiterated their demand that fair, transparent and snap polls were the only constitutional and legal solution to get the country out of the ongoing political and economic crisis.

Farrukh Habib stated that PTI believed in the right of the people to rule and decisions making powers should be transferred to the people through voting.

During the meeting, they stressed the need for taking measures to restore the atmosphere of confidence.

In the meeting, they condemned the illegal arrest of Imran Khan, registering more than 150 bogus cases against him, the conspiracy of the government to shy away from the elections and all the vindictive and politically motivated actions against the party chairman.

The meeting was informed that over 7,000 PTI workers from all over the country were unlawfully arrested in different cases and were being kept in custody, who were even not being produced in the courts.

They demand to form an independent SC-led commission to probe the arson, vandalism, chaos and violence happened during May 9 protests.

Farrukh Habib said that several irrefutable facts and evidence came to the limelight that could easily establish that violent people were intruded into the peaceful people, who were in plain clothes and their identities were yet to be ascertained.

Therefore, the meeting stressed the need for formation of a commission at the highest level to investigate independently all aspects of the violent incidents through fail trail to bring to justice the real perpetrators.

In the meeting, it has been decided to establish a special fund for the support of all the workers who were victims of police brutality and the martyrs.

Farrukh Habib said that cases would be lodged against those police officers and unknown persons with their names who fired direct shots at peaceful protestors, leaving dozens martyred and hundreds injured.

It was decided that no one would be allowed to commit this cruelty, brutality and extra-legal oppression come what may.

Farrukh Habib went on to say that legal and constitutional rights of the people were being violated under a conspiracy.

During the meeting, PTI Chairman immediately issued instructions to his legal team Insaaf Lawyer Forum to speed up their efforts to ensure early release of the arrested workers.