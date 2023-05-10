Western nations issue security alert for travelers to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has prompted several countries to issue a travel advisory for their citizens in Pakistan.

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union have advised their citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in Azad Kashmir, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the threat of civil unrest and kidnapping.

The Canadian High Commission has also issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Pakistan. The advisory recommends that Canadians exercise extreme caution due to the unpredictable security situation in the country.

It specifically warns against travel within 10 kilometres of the borders of China, India and Iran, as well as travel on certain sections of the Karakoram Highway.

The advisory also advises against unnecessary travel to Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and non-essential travel to Karachi.

The Canadian government may not be able to provide consular assistance to citizens in areas of serious security concern, and protests are expected across Pakistan due to the recent arrest of Khan.

The security situation in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi is said to be changing and unpredictable, and citizens are advised to follow instructions from local authorities.

Foreign nationals are also advised to be careful while in Western-style restaurants and shopping centers due to the threat of violence and terrorism.