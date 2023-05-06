Swat protest decries indifference to ‘unabated killing’ of Pakhtuns

SWAT: Pakhtun leaders from across the province on Friday expressed disappointment over silence of the parliament and judiciary about the killing of dozens of Pakhtuns in recent terrorism incidents, saying it seemed blood Pakhtun was considered cheaper in this country.

They expressed the views in a massive protest held at Kanju Chowk in Kabal Tehsil of Swat District, where a large number of people from across the province gathered against the recent wave of terrorism, including the blast in CTD police station building in Kabal area, Lakki Marwat police station attack and the killing of eight teachers in a school in Upper Kurram area.

The protest was organized by Swat Olasi Pasoon and prominent among the speakers were PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, JI leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, MNA Ali Wazir, Mir Kalam Wazir, Saeed Khan, Sher Shah Khan, Ayoub Asharey, Talemand Khan, Muzamil Shah, Aftab Khan, Izhar Ahmad, Ajab Khan Toyaley, Abdul Rahim advocate, Dr Amjad and Usman Fanoos Gujjar.

The speakers said that recently dozens of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were killed in different incidents of terrorism, but unfortunately, no one raised voice for them in the parliament and even in the mainstream media. “The Pakistani media showed cricket matches and the dead body of an elephant but unfortunately the media did not give space to Pakhtun dead bodies which means the media, parliament and judiciary is not for Pakhtuns,” Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said.

He said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan was busy with politics but could not see the terrorism wave in the Pakhtun belt. “More than 22 military operations were conducted in Pakhtun areas and all of them were done for dollars but not for peace,” he claimed, adding that from January 1 to April 30, at least 120 policemen were killed in KP.

MNA Ali Wazir Said that the wrong policies of the state turned the beautiful and peaceful Swat into a hell of gunpowder. He said that Pakhtuns had no option but to be united against the state’s terrorism policies.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen blamed those who created terrorists and spread modern weapons for the prevailing law and order situation. “External forces did not create terrorism in the country, and it was strange that despite launching and carrying out more than 20 military operations, a handful of terrorists were not eliminated”, he pointed out.

“Pakhtuns are now well aware about the reality of the terrorism and will not be deceived this time. “We warn those who enter Pashtun areas that people enter here with their own choice and designs but they are expelled with our choice. They do not go back with respect but with humiliation,” he said.

The speakers said that no compromise would be made on peace and that Pakhtuns would not be killed in the war for dollars.

The speakers rejected the claim of the KP police that a short circuit caused the CTD explosion and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. They said that if another terrorist incident occurred on Pakhtun land, the next protest would be held in front of cantonments instead of grounds or bazaars.