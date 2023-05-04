When it comes to being critical towards celebrities, politicians or other public figures, we are always on the offensive, especially on social media. But all this happens to be more in the realm of criticism for the sake of it. It has nothing to do at all with actual critical thinking. In fact, many of the critics seem to have no idea about what critical thinking actually is.

We often ask ourselves why we do not produce scientists, philosophers or other professionals and problem solvers of high merit. It is because the ability to think critically is not encouraged here. Actually, it is discouraged, if not forbidden.

- Advertisement -

Critical thinking is the ability to think rationally and logically. A critical thinker always questions things and events and personalities. Critical thinkers do not readily accept anything that is presented to them. Always curious, they tend to find the answers of the questions that agitate their minds. Consequently, they often discover or observe what others might have simply overlooked.

There are many reasons why we do not think critically. Our cultural norms and family values discourage us from asking questions. If children question any of the prevalent norms, they are considered disrespectful. Blind obedience, especially to elders, is considered a virtue.

As a result, we have become conformists. When the same children become parents, they expect the same submissiveness from their children.

As a solution to this, family elders, especially parents, should encourage critical thinking in a child at a very young age. Besides, our education system is to equally blame for this lack of critical thinking. If students question or even think about challenging a teacher during some lecture, chances are that the teacher might take it personally, feel offended, and react accordingly.

The education system advocates rote learning and not creativity or pragmatism. Thus, the educators, too, should understand that they have a huge responsibility in this regard as they deal with young minds that need to grow intellectually.

Another reason for the state of affairs is that it is difficult to think critically because it takes courage and is harder than merely obeying orders and commands.

- Advertisement -

It is easier, for instance, to follow the crowd and do what everyone else is doing, to be part of the rat race and strive to win it. This is why we always have fewer entrepreneurs and more people who want to work for others. If the employees think critically, they will realise that they are only making someone else rich.

There is little doubt that thinkers will always be leaders, and the rest of the people will follow. Societies that have historically encouraged critical thinking are the ones that are on their way to scientific progress, economic development, and being world leaders in various walks of life today. We should follow suit. Simply put, we should think, and we should think critically.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI

KARACHI