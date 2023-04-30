Audio of ex-CJP’s son discussing ‘cut’ in PTI ticket deal surfaced

Maryam says conspirators who worked against Nawaz Sharif being exposed on daily basis

LAHORE: A new alleged audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son surfaced on Saturday, in which he discuss distribution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election tickets for money.

The leaked audio purportedly features two separate telephonic conversations between former CJP’s son and Abuzar Chadhar — a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from PP137 — and another person Mian Uzair, whose identity remains unknown.

The three could be heard allegedly talking about the provincial assembly ticket recently issued by PTI.

It may be noted that the party had recently withdrawn tickets for 21 constituencies and fielded fresh candidates after a backlash.

پی ٹی آئی کی ٹکٹوں کی تقسیم ۔۔۔ ثاقب نثار کی کروڑوں کی دیہاڑی ملاحظہ فرمائیے ۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/gdlMYW4VZE — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) April 29, 2023

In one of the leaked audios, Najam Saqib allegedly asked Abuzar Chadhar to pay a visit to his father to thank him for a favour, while in the other, he argues with Mian Uzair over money.

During the purported conversation, Abuzar greets Najam and praises his efforts. Upon Najam’s response, Abuzar says that his efforts have borne fruit.

Najam: I have received the information.

Abuzar: Okay, sir.

Najam: Yes, tell me, what needs to be done now?

Abuzar: We are currently printing the tickets. Once they are printed, please do not delay in distributing them. Time is very limited.

Najam: Okay, just come to meet baba (father ex-CJP Nisar) to thank him. Nothing else (needed).

Abuzar: That’s not a problem.

Najam: He’ll come to the office by 11 o’clock. Just come and hug him. He’s worked very hard.

Abuzar: Indeed, he has. I was thinking of going to uncle’s place first or should I submit the tickets in the evening?

Najam: It’s up to you. But make sure to meet baba today.

Abuzar: Yes, I will come straight to him.

Najam: Okay.

Abuzar: We’ll have time only till 12 o’clock.

Najam: Get the tickets printed, send the picture, and then you can do it at the office.

Abuzar: Okay.

In another alleged conversation between Najam and Mian Uzair, the former asks the latter to check his WhatsApp.

Uzair: Has Abuzar sent this to you?

Najam: Friend, I am also a lawyer.

Uzair: No, did Abuzar send it to you or did you get it directly?

Najam: It can also come to me directly, it’s not necessary that Abuzar sends everything.

Uzair: Should I bypass him?

Najam: If you want to you may but this was sent to me by Abuzar.

Uzair: Okay.

Najam: So who got the job done? Did someone else get it done?

Uzair: It’s all good.

Najam: So what’s the matter?

Uzair: Let me talk to him, alright?

Najam: What do you mean you will talk? Everything was decided already.

Uzair: I will call him to send me the stuff.

Najam: Don’t just send the stuff. Don’t take anything below 120 or I’ll break your legs.

Uzair: Dude, you’re talking about this on the phone again.

Najam: Uzair, this is not an issue for me. Just don’t take anything below 120 from him.

Uzair: Okay.

Najam: I’m telling you, I’m not joking… this is a very serious matter, Uzair.

Uzair: Brother, I understand, let me handle it, okay?

Najam: Otherwise, I’ll get direct to him and you won’t be able to do anything.

Uzair: It will be better if I tell him.

Najam: He’s coming to the office after submitting. If you want you can come as well.

Uzair: Okay.

Najam: Come, then.

‘Conspirators being exposed on daily basis’

In her reaction to the audio clip, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said: “Just imagine what they would have been doing with their authority when they were drunk with power and sitting on their chairs like the pharaoh of their time.”

She said that the former prime minister and her father Nawaz Sharif was silent but the conspirators who worked against him are being exposed daily.

In her reaction to the audio clip, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said: “Just imagine what they would have been doing with their authority when they were drunk with power and sitting on their chairs like the pharaoh of their time.”

She said that the former prime minister and her father Nawaz Sharif was silent but the conspirators who worked against him are being exposed daily.