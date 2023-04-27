World

‘I had no damn idea you could sing’: Yoon’s ‘American Pie’ stuns Biden

By AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: At the behest of U.S. President Joe Biden (L), South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sings "American Pie" during a state dinner in the State Dining Room at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SEOUL: From discussing nuclear war to belting out a beloved hit: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s White House visit ended on a high note when he sang Don McLean’s “American Pie” to great applause.

Yoon is on a six-day state visit to Washington, where he discussed with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday “the end” of any North Korean regime that used nuclear weapons against the allies.

But the two leaders had more cheerful topics on the agenda at the White House state dinner in Yoon’s honour later that day, with the South Korean leader — who is known at home to be something of a karaoke buff — sharing his love of American music.

“We know this is one of your favourite songs, ‘American Pie,'” Biden said to Yoon, having pulled him up onto the stage at the end of the evening to listen to singers perform the classic.

“Yes, that’s true,” the 62-year-old Yoon admitted, saying that he had loved the Don McLean song, released in 1971, since he was at school.

“We want to hear you sing it,” said Biden.

“It’s been a while but…” Yoon responded, offering only token resistance as he took the microphone.

Yoon belted out the first few lines of the song a capella, triggering rapturous applause from the crowd and delighting Biden and the First Lady.

“The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” Biden told the crowd, referring to Yoon.

Then he turned to the South Korean president and said: “I had no damn idea you could sing.”

Biden told Yoon that McLean could not be at the White House to join them but had sent a signed guitar, which the US president gifted to the South Korean leader.

“Yoon literally tore up the stage and White House!” one Twitter user wrote in Korean in reply to a video of the president singing.

“Yoon has revealed his hidden signing talent,” another commenter wrote, also in Korean, resharing the video.

It is not Yoon’s first time singing in public.

On the campaign trail in 2021, he appeared on the famous South Korean TV show “All the Butlers”, wowing its celebrity hosts with a sparkling rendition of the K-pop ballad “No one else” by Lee Seung-chul.

Previous article
Epaper_23-04-27 ISB
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Coalition partners rally around PM to reinvigorate call for same day...

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the top leadership of coalition parties in the government on Wednesday unanimously decided holding of simultaneous elections on the same...

Parliament, not SC’s ‘arbitration’ to decide about elections: PM Shehbaz

Govt can’t issue funds for elections without NA’s approval: Dar

FTO directs FBR to examine ST chargeability on Computerized Arms Licenses

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.