KP Governor, Caretaker CM visit Torkham to review rescue operation

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited the spot of the landslide incident at Torkham and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation.

Besides, officers of the district administration and authorities of the other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

The concerned authorities briefed the Governor and Chief Minister regarding human and financial losses that occurred due to the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor and Chief Minister directed the district administration to the speedy completion of the rescue operation and make arrangements for the required heavy machinery for the purpose.

On this occasion, the local tribal elders of the area also met with the Governor and Chief Minister and requested them to accelerate the pace of rescue operations and recovery of bodies trapped under the debris.

The local tribal elders also demanded payment of compensation for both human and financial losses and the establishment of an emergency point having arrangements for combating the emergency situation.

The Governor and Chief Minister assured the resolution of all genuine demands and establishment of a state-of-the-art emergency point at Torkham.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further assured the opening of an alternative route to retrieve the trapped cargo vehicles.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the affectees of the accident are their brothers and they would be provided with all possible assistance. He said that steps for the release of financial assistance to the affectees would be made in light of the report prepared by the district administration.

The local tribe elders thanked both the Governor and Chief Minister for their visit to the place of the accident and directed the concerned authorities to resolve their problems.