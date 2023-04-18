People flouting court orders will face music: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would determine the direction of the country facing economic, political and constitutional crises.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the top court would make the government pay funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polls, adding that people involved in flouting the court orders would face the music.

“Caretaker governments’ tenure has ended as 90 days have passed,” he said, adding that only the top court could drive the country out of crisis. He said parliament without lawmakers, and illegal cabinet could not face the judiciary.

He said the apex court would discharge its constitutional and legal responsibility this week, adding that the whole nation was supporting the judiciary. He said the interior and law ministers were hurling threats at the judiciary and they could face treason cases over such statements.

He lamented that no meetings were being held to discuss inflation and unemployment. He said the government had suppressed the masses with record inflation, adding that petroleum prices witnessed downward trend in the international market but the situation in Pakistan was the other way round.